WATCH: Jordi Alba joins Lionel Messi on the scoresheet as Ex-Barcelona stars take over Inter Miami's clash with Philadelphia Union

Ex-Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored his first Inter Miami goal to put the Herons up 3-0 before the halftime break.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami left back scored Miami's third goal of the first half to put them up 3-0 just before the halftime break. It came shortly after his longtime teammate, Lionel Messi, scored a fantastic long-range goal of his own.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba, a Spanish national team and FC Barcelona legend, scored his first goal in Pink in what may be the goal that sends his team to the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI AND JORDI ALBA?: The Herons still have 45 minutes to go and need to hold onto their 3-0 lead to book their spot in the final.

