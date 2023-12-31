How to watch Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2023, who is playing & what time does it start?

Everything you need to know about how to watch Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2023.

For many in the United Kingdom and further afield, Jools' Annual Hootenanny has become an unmissable New Year's tradition.

The show, hosted by the inimitable Jools Holland, brings some of the best-known and loved musicians from across the world together to perform songs in an atmosphere of thoughtful celebration.

So, if you're planning to watch the 2023 edition of Jools' Annual Hootenanny, we've got everything you need to know.

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2023 TV channel & stream

TV channel: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer Date: December 31, 2023 Time: 11:30 pm GMT

Jools' Annual Hootenanny 2023 will be broadcast on BBC Two in the UK and it will also be available to stream online using the BBC iPlayer.

If you are away from home or outside of the UK on holidays or for work, you may need a VPN (virtual private network) to watch the programme.

We consider Nord VPN to be one of the best VPN options out there for watching your usual programmes while abroad and for privacy while surfing the web. If you are not sure which VPN service is best for you, check out our guide to the best VPNs.

What time does Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny start?

You will be able to tune into Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny at 11:30 pm GMT (6:30 pm ET) on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The show brings us into the new year, with the broadcast concluding at 1:50 am GMT on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Lineup: Who is on Jools' Annual Hootenanny 2023?

Rod Stewart

Joss Stone

The Mary Wallopers

Olivia Dean

Paul Jones

PP Arnold

Raye

Sugababes

Boogie Woogie Queen

Ruby Turner

Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards

Rod Stewart will be on the show for the first time, along with Joss Stone, The Mary Wallopers, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, and more.

As is tradition, the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards will help to ring in the new year as the clock counts down to midnight.

As well as a lineup of fabulous musicians, Jools will be joined by comedians, actors, and other figures from showbusiness as well.