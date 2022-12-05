WATCH: Henderson silences doubters with cool finish to put England ahead vs Senegal after smart assist from Bellingham

Jude Bellingham provided the inspiration that allowed England to take the lead against Senegal, with his powerful run teeing up Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool skipper on target in last 16 tie

Teenage team-mate teed him up

Three Lions had been lacking a spark

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions had been lacking a spark during the first half of a last 16 encounter with the reigning champions of Africa, but found a breakthrough in the 38th minute. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham bulldozed his way through the Senegalese defence before squaring for Liverpool skipper Henderson – who had seen questions asked of his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI – to fire home from close range.

England take the lead through Jordan Henderson!! 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Despite a lacklustre first 40 minutes, a quick break from Southgate's men sees the deadlock broken! 🤩#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RARCL3x0nY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

ENGLAND IS OUT IN FRONT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Jordan Henderson finishes off a beautiful goal by England 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1dCwKfgSH8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson, aged 32 years and 170 days has become the second-oldest player to score for England at a World Cup finals after Tom Finney, while 19-year-old Bellingham is the youngest player to provide an assist for the Three Lions since 1966.

WHAT NEXT? Shortly after Henderson had found a breakthrough for England, 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane doubled their lead with his first goal of the 2022 finals.