What a start for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich's marquee signing grabs goal and assist on dream Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen

Brendan Madden
Kane SaneGetty Images
Bayern MünchenH. KaneWerder Bremen vs Bayern MünchenWerder BremenBundesligaL. Sané

Harry Kane was involved in both Bayern Munich goals as he assisted Leroy Sane before opening his own account on his Bundesliga debut.

  • Kane assists after just four minutes
  • Slots home for new club in second half
  • Departs after 85 minutes with cramp

WHAT HAPPENED? English international Harry Kane has scored and assisted on his Bundesliga debut for Thomas Tuchel's side. The 30-year-old neatly set Leroy Sane up for Bayern's opener at Werder Bremen after just four minutes and proceeded to double their lead in the 74th minute. Bayern and Kane spent most of the game pressing for a the double and it eventually came when Kane found the back of the net off an Alphonso Davies cross.

A bout of cramp saw the England captain replaced ten minutes later as the Bavarians closed out the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No fixture in Bundesliga history has been played more than Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich so it was an appropriate setting for England's record goalscorer to start writing his own story in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN AND KANE? Bayern and Kane will face Augsburg next week in the Allianz Arena.

