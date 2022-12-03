United States
WATCH: 'GO USA!' - President Biden sends his support to USMNT ahead of Netherlands World Cup showdown
Ritabrata Banerjee
8:02 PM IST 03/12/22
- President Biden wishes USMNT luck
- 'It's called soccer!'
- USA take on Netherlands
WHAT HAPPENED? In a video shared by the POTUS, USMNT skipper Tyler Adamas can be seen kicking a ball from Qatar saying: "Hey Mr. President, Heads up!" President Biden in turn catches the ball and says: "It's called soccer, Go USA!"
Good kick, @tyler_adams14.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022
Let’s go @USMNT! pic.twitter.com/lEPC0UHXlI
THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT finished second in their group behind England with five points from their three matches. They remained undefeated on their way to the knockout stage.
WHAT NEXT FOR USA? USA face Netherlands in the first round of 16 tie on Saturday. The winner of this match will meet the winner of Argentina and Australia's clash in the quarter-final.
