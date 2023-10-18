WATCH: Gio Reyna scores brace vs Ghana as Borussia Dortmund star scores first USMNT goals in two-and-a-half years

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna scored his first-ever brace on the international stage, with two goals in the first-half against Ghana!

Reyna scores first USMNT brace

Pulisic and Balogun score, too

Second goal was indirect free-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? Striker Folarin Balogun took off down the right side of the pitch, smashed the ball into the box only to see a defender clear it. The clearance, however, landed in-front of Reyna and the 20-year-old fired it immediately into the back of the net to open the scoring against Ghana.

Team-mates Christian Pulisic and Balogun went on to add goals two and three, with Reyna adding a fourth just before the half-time break. Ghana committed a foul in their box, sitting on the ball and not allowing play to restart, thus forcing the referee to blow his whistle and give the U.S. an indirect free-kick. Reyna stepped up and smashed it into the top corner of the net, with help from a small deflection.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: These were Reyna's first goals for the USMNT since June 9, 2021. After an offseason where he was sidelined with injury, it's a massive boost for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who appears to be finding form right when he needs to.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The 20-year-old will return to the Bundesliga with BVB after the conclusion of the international break, with a match against Werder Bremen on the cards Friday.