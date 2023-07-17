WATCH: Florida lightning storm delays Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami unveiling before Argentine delivers ‘good time’ message alongside David Beckham

Lionel Messi is finally an Inter Miami player, but his official unveiling by the MLS outfit was delayed by an untimely lightning storm in Florida.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon, who is chasing the American dream after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and becoming a free agent, was introduced to his new fan base at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday evening. There were some 20,000 excited supporters in attendance, but they were made to wait for a sight of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as inclement conditions forced Inter Miami to tinker with their schedule.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement from Inter Miami read: “We are under a weather delay at @DRVPNKStadium. The safety of our guests is our top priority. If you are at the stadium, please remain in your vehicle and we will provide updates here.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi eventually made his way onto the field and said, after being presented with his new No.10 shirt by Inter Miami co-owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham: "I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much. We are going to have a good time and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day. I can't wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I've always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it [Miami] continue to grow.” Beckham added, following a video of good luck messages from the likes of Tom Brady and Steph Curry: “Like all of you, I cannot wait to see Leo take the field in our colours. Ladies and gentlemen, the next chapter of our story starts here.”