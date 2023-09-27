WATCH: Ex-Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez scores bicycle kick while playing with his son Benjamin's friends

The veteran striker scored with an overhead kick while playing with his son Benjamin and his friends.

Suarez celebrated son Benjamin's 10th birthday

Scored from a bicycle kick

Booked a football field to play with his son

WHAT HAPPENED? On the occasion of his son Benjamin's 10th birthday, former Barcelona and Liverpool frontman Luis Suarez hired a football pitch where he was seen playing with the kids. The 36-year-old was even seen scoring a goal with a beautiful bicycle kick from a corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez is currently plying his trade with Brazilian club Gremio whom he joined in January 2023 on a two-year deal. But later in August, the striker confirmed that the club have agreed to bring the end of his contract forward by one year to December 2023.

WHAT NEXT? Suarez was linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami after his former Barcelona team-mate and close friend Lionel Messi joined the club and has previously revealed the two have dreamed of retiring together.