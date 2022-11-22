News Matches
Argentina

WATCH: Ex-Argentine Ever Banega trolled by Al-Shabab team-mates after Saudi Arabia shock Lionel Messi & Co

Ewan Gennery
9:54 PM IST 22/11/22
Banega GFX
Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab players mocked team-mate and former Argentina international Ever Banega after a shock 2-1 World Cup result.
  • Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina 2-1
  • Al-Shabab players gloat in front of Banega
  • Banega was in 2018 World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Argentina fell victim to one of the most unexpected results in World Cup history as they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their Group C encounter. Ex-Argentina international Banega currently plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Shabab, as do many Saudi players. Banega knew how happy they were with the result and luckily he didn't look too frustrated with them!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saudi Arabia had never won their opening game of a World Cup before, while Argentina entered as a contender to win the whole tournament. The result sees Group C thrown wide open, with Mexico and Poland now even more hopeful they can finish ahead of Lionel Messi and Co.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The Albiceleste face Mexico on November 26 in what becomes a must-win game after Tuesday's result.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (India) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (India) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (India)