WATCH: Erling Haaland is human after all! Man City star SKIES penalty after sh*thousing from Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka

Erling Haaland showed that he is not the infallible striker many thought he was when he sent a penalty sailing over the bar against Bayern Munich.

Haaland missed penalty in first half

Goretzka delayed kick by complaining about projectile

City still have big advantage

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland had the chance to put his side 1-0 up in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg when his side were given a penalty late in the first half, but the in-form striker blasted his effort over the bar. Bayern star Leon Goretzka may take some credit for the miss, as he piped up just before the shot to complain to the referee about something that had been thrown onto the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The miss may not be such a big deal for Haaland and City in the grand scheme of things. City already have a 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, while Haaland had scored an awesome 47 goals in just 40 appearances heading into Wednesday's match.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Assuming City avoid a monumental comeback from Bayern, they will go on to the semi-finals of the Champions League where Real Madrid await.