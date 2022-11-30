News Matches
England

WATCH: England score twice in breathless two minutes as Marcus Rashford & Phil Foden put Three Lions firmly in control against Wales

Peter McVitie
2:00 AM IST 30/11/22
Marcus Rashford England Wales World Cup 2022
England struck twice within two minutes to put them in control of their crucial World Cup match against Wales on Tuesday.
  • Rashford scored free-kick to open scoring
  • Foden struck just two minutes later
  • England go through with a victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford sent a free-kick curling into the net to give the Three Lions the lead just five minutes into the second half. Two minutes later, Phil Foden met a low cross from Harry Kane at the back post to double his team's lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford grabbed his second of the match in the 68th minute as England ran out 3-0 winners to send them through to the next round of the competition as winners of Group B with a clash against Senegal on December 4 awaiting them.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (India) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (India) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (India)