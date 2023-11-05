WATCH: Out of nowhere! Ella Toone smashes into top corner to pull Man Utd level and end her goal drought

Manchester United star Ella Toone ended her goal drought with a stunning finish against Brighton in the WSL.

Toone ended goal drought in style

Scored a stunning goal against Brighton

United held to a 2-2 draw in WSL

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old playmaker brought the Red Devils back into the game with a stunning finish from the edge of the box after Elisabeth Terland handed Brighton the lead in the first half. Toone received the pass from Leah Galton, took one touch, and launched a fiery strike as the ball went straight into the goal through the top corner.

Guro Bergsvand then restored the Seagulls' lead in the 89th minute before Rachel Williams' last-minute strike helped United secure a point from the clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lionesses star, who went four straight games without any goal contribution since the start of the WSL season last month, finally ended her goal drought on Sunday.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Marc Skinner's side will be next seen in action on Thursday when they face Everton in the FA WSL Cup.