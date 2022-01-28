Watch: Di Maria wonder goal for Argentina against Chile

Angel Di Maria weaved through Chile defenders before unleashing a wonderful strike to beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

The first-half goal opened the scoring for Argentina, who went on to win 2-1 and remain second in the CONMEBOL table.

Di Maria has been asked to step up with Lionel Messi left out of the squad due to his recent bout with Covid.

Watch Di Maria's wonder goal against Chile

What a hit from Angel Di Maria! 💥



A beautiful strike to open the scoring for Argentina against Chile 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/WVJ7O9PvyN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 28, 2022

What else happened in the match?

After Chile's Ben Brereton Diaz headed in an equaliser in the 20th minute, Lautaro Martinez responded for Argentina with a goal in the 34th minute.

The Albiceleste held on to that advantage the rest of the match.

The bigger picture

Di Maria has now scored three international goals since the start of last summer and has earned back his starting spot after briefly being dropped in June.

Along with the likes of Lautaro, Di Maria has helped give Messi a string of strong performances from his supporting cast.

And with Messi back in France during this international break, their contributions are more important than ever.

"When Leo (Messi) is there, everything is always much easier," Di Maria said. "The important thing is to continue working in this way and give more joy to the Argentines."

