WATCH: So cute! San Diego Wave players walk out with adorable rescue dogs before NWSL game against Washington Spirit

San Diego Wave players took pre-match walkouts to an adorable new level against Washington Spirit when carrying rescue dogs onto the field.

Entertainment aplenty in California

Four goals in a thrilling contest

Canine companions looking for a home

WHAT HAPPENED? The NWSL outfit were in action on Saturday evening, with an entertaining 2-2 draw played out in California that saw Taylor Kornieck grab a last-minute equaliser for the hosts. There was plenty for those in attendance to get excited about before, during and after a thrilling contest, with some four-legged friends forming part of the action before a ball was kicked in anger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: San Diego Wave were helping to raise awareness for local rescue dog charities, with their canine companions all in need of new homes. Interest in them is likely to build now that they have graced the most prominent of stages in American soccer.

WHAT NEXT? San Diego Wave currently sit sixth in the NWSL standings, five points adrift of leaders North Carolina Courage, and will be hoping to come into contention for top honours in 2023 as they boast goal-scoring legend Alex Morgan on their books alongside USWNT defender Naomi Girma – who are both readying themselves for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.