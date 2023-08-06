WATCH: CR7 is on fire! Cristiano Ronaldo produces fierce side-foot finish to help Al-Nassr book spot in Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr with a stunning finish in the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Ronaldo scored a stunning goal against Raja CA

Converted a left-footed shot

Al-Nassr book Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final berth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese star slammed home a brilliant first time shot with his instep after receiving a pass from Anderson Talisca just inside the box. Al-Nassr went on to score two more goals to beat reigning champions Raja CA 3-1 and book a berth in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old star has started the new season on a high as he has now scored three goals in his last three appearances for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? Ronaldo will be next seen in action on August 9 when Al-Nassr face Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals.