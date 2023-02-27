- Portuguese attended fight in Middle East
- Took Cristiano Jr along with him
- Saw Fury prevail by split decision
WHAT HAPPENED? YouTube star Paul locked horns with the brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, with a star-studded occasion seeing several celebrities take up seats in the audience. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was among those in attendance – as he now plays his club football in the Middle East for Al-Nassr – and the 38-year-old sought to show his son that he knows a thing or two about jabbing and hooking.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The action in the ring was not as explosive as Paul and Fury had promised in the build-up to their grudge fight, but the eight-round contest was entertaining enough as Fury emerged victorious by split decision – ensuring that the likes of Ronaldo and Mike Tyson went home happy.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo – with hat-tricks recorded in two of his last three appearances – will be back in action on Friday when Al-Nassr play host to Al-Batin.