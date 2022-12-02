WATCH: Another crazy World Cup climax! Late Hwang strike against Portugal sends South Korea through at Uruguay's expense
- Hwang scored 91st minute winner
- Korea qualified 2nd in Group H
- Uruguay out at group stage on goals scored
WHAT HAPPENED? South Korea broke from a Portugal corner with Heung-Min Son who ran nearly the full length of the pitch. The Tottenham star then slid a perfect pass through Diogo Dalot's legs and into the path of Hwang, who swept the ball home expertly past Diogo Costa and sent the Korea players and bench into raptures.
SCENES.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022
Hwang Hee-chan puts South Korea ahead in added time 😱#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
SOUTH KOREA TAKES THE LEAD 🇰🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022
As it stands, South Korea is through on the goals scored tiebreaker 😱 pic.twitter.com/axw1HPX1vo
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was no time for immediate celebrations though, as South Korea had a nervy wait to find out the result between Uruguay and Ghana. The Celeste celebrated a 2-0 victory but finished third in Group H on goals scored, meaning Paulo Bento's side qualified for the last 16 for only the third time in the nation's history.
WHAT NEXT FOR KOREA? Friday's late drama means South Korea qualify second from group H, meaning they will go on to face likely Group G winners Brazil in the last 16 on Monday.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal