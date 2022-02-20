Watch: Conte wildly celebrates Tottenham's winner vs Man City
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Antonio Conte showed off his passion on Saturday when Tottenham defeated Manchester City through a stoppage time winner from Harry Kane.
As opposing head coach Pep Guardiola crumpled over with his hands on his knees, Conte ran around screaming.
Spurs' victory was huge for their top-four ambitions, bringing them to four points behind Manchester United with two games in hand.
Editors' Picks
- Salah, Mane & Diaz deliver as Liverpool keep title charge on course with Norwich win
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Smith Rowe's killer instinct earns Champions League-hunting Arsenal vital victory over Brentford