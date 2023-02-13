WATCH: Finally off the mark! Cody Gakpo taps home first-ever Liverpool goal as Liverpool cruise in Merseyside derby

Cody Gakpo scored his first-ever Liverpool goal against Everton on Monday, tapping in from close range to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Salah had put Liverpool 1-0 up

Gakpo scored first goal from close range

Reds in control in Merseyside derby

WHAT HAPPENED? The January signing finally got off the mark at the seventh time of asking. Liverpool proved themselves to be dangerous on the counter attack once again, with Andrew Roberton playing the ball forward to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right. The full-back flashed across a dangerous cross which Everton's Conor Coady inexplicably let run, with Gakpo on hand to turn home at the back post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo's strike added to a similarly devastating counter attack finished off by Mohamed Salah in the first half, thanks largely to some questionable positioning from Jordan Pickford. Not only was the Dutchman off the mark, but his goal gave Jurgen Klopp's side a near unassailable lead, as Liverpool took control of the Merseyside derby just minutes after the break.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? A win on Monday night takes Klopp's side up to ninth and within nine points of fourth-placed Newcastle, who they face on Saturday, with a game in hand.