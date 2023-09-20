WATCH: Hair today, gone tomorrow! Clean-shaven Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami without iconic lucky beard

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami training with a clean shaven look and without his iconic lucky beard.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar returned to team training this week following the international break. However, rather than his return, it was his clean-shaven look that sent social media into a frenzy. Messi usually sports a classic bearded look but the sleek new style makes him look young again!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the first time Messi has completely chopped off his beard since he was with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, ahead of the Ballon d'Or unveiling ceremony. In 2021, following a remarkable season with Barcelona where he helped the Blaugrana lift the Copa del Rey, and his triumphant campaign with Argentina, clinching the 2021 Copa America, Messi made his highly anticipated arrival in Paris as one of the top contenders for the prestigious award.

A few weeks before the official announcement of the winner that year, Messi returned to training sporting a fresh clean-shaven appearance. It was later revealed that this change in appearance was likely in preparation for the annual Ballon d'Or winner photoshoot. In the same year, he was seen with another clean-shaven look just a couple of days before the award ceremony.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is once again one of the leading candidates to clinch the Ballon d'Or after winning Ligue 1 and the World Cup with Argentina. Before the winner is announced, he will look to fire Inter Miami to the three points when they play against Toronto FC at the DRV PNK Stadium in the midweek clash.