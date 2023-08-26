WATCH: The Chelsea effect! USMNT star Christian Pulisic slots in to put AC Milan ahead while connecting with ex-Blues team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Christian Pulisic connected with former Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to give AC Milan the lead against Torino on Saturday.

Pulisic scores for Milan

Second goal in as many games

American on fire in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic opened the scoring for the Rossoneri, running in at the back post to connect with a low cross from his former Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The American has now scored in back-to-back games for the Italian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following a lackluster 2022-23 campaign with English side Chelsea, where he was ousted from the starting XI more often than not, Pulisic looks to be back to his best in Italy.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHRISTIAN PULISIC? The USMNT captain will look to continue his hot form in Serie A and add to his goal tally.