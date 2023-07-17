WATCH: Cheeky! Thiago Messi tries to nutmeg dad Lionel during glitzy Inter Miami presentation

Lionel Messi was almost upstaged during his official Inter Miami unveiling, with son Thiago looking to pull off a cheeky nutmeg on his famous father.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was, following a rain delay in Florida, introduced to the passionate Miami fan base during a glitzy show on Sunday evening. After being handed his new No.10 shirt by David Beckham and Jorge Mas, Messi took to strolling around the field at DRV PNK Stadium while soaking up the support of those in the stands. With his gaze locked elsewhere, Thiago spotted an opportunity to try and roll the ball through the legs of his iconic father.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago raised his arms in celebration after just about managing to complete his megs attempt, with those in the crowd giving the 10-year-old a cheer as his father saw the funny side of a move that he has pulled off himself on countless occasions down the years.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are delighted to have Argentine legend Messi on board, as they struggle for form in MLS, and the 2022 World Cup winner is set to make his debut for the third club side of his remarkable career – following stints at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain – when Tata Martino’s side face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday.