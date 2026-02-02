Upcoming Carabao Cup TV Schedule

Is Carabao Cup on TV in India? Telecasts and live streaming explained

If you are flipping through the channels on your set-top box looking for the game, you can stop searching. The Carabao Cup is NOT available on traditional TV channels in India.

Major broadcasters such as Sony Sports Network, Star Sports, and Sports18 do not hold rights for the tournament. The exclusive rights for the EFL Cup in India are held digitally by FanCode.

How can I watch Carabao Cup on my TV?

Even though there is no direct telecast on cable or DTH (Direct-To-Home) services like Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV, you can still watch the big match on your big screen using the following methods:

Smart TV app: If you have an Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or a JioSTB, you can download the FanCode app directly to your television.

Casting: You can use the "cast" icon on the FanCode mobile app to stream the match from your phone or a compatible TV via ChromeCast of AirPlay.

HDMI / Laptop: A reliable backup is to log in on the FanCode website on your laptop and connect it to your TV via an HDMI cable.

Carabao Cup on FanCode: Subscription prices, match pass and how to watch online

For fans in India, the Carabao Cup is exclusively available on FanCode. The platform offers a flexible pricing model, allowing you to pay only for what you want to watch, whether that is a single match, the entire tournament, or an unlimited annual subscription.

Here is the breakdown of the subscription costs and how to access the live stream.

FanCode Subscription Prices & Plans

FanCode provides three primary ways to access EFL Cup action. Prices may vary slightly depending on active promotions or the stage of the tournament (e.g. Final vs Early Rounds).

Plan Price (est.) Match Pass ₹25-₹39 Tour Pass ₹99-₹149 Unlimited Live Stream ₹199/mo or ₹999 annually

How to watch FanCode on mobile, web and TV

You do not need a cable subscription to watch the Carabao Cup. Once you have purchased a pass, you can watch on multiple devices:

On Mobile: Download the FanCode app from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).

On Web (Laptop / PC): Visit www.fancode.com and log in with your account to stream directly on your browser.

On TV: You can stream matches on your TV using the designated FanCode TV appavailable on Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and JioSTB. Alternatively, you can cast the stream from your mobile to your TV using ChromeCast or AirPlay.

Can you watch the Carabao Cup for free in India?

One of the most common questions fans ask is whether the Carabao Cup is available to watch for free. The short answer is: no, there is no legal free-to-air broadcast of the Carabao Cup in India.

Unlike some international tournaments that may air on Doordarshan or JioCinema for free, the EFL Cup rights are exclusively held by FanCode, which is a paid subscription service.

However, while you cannot access the live stream entirely for free, FanCode often offers highly affordable entry points that are much cheaper than a standard cable subscription.

Match Highlights: You can usually watch match highlights, replays of goals, and clips for free on the FanCode app or their official YouTube channel shortly after the game concludes.

New User Offers: If you are signing up to FanCode for the first time, look out for "New User" promos. These often significantly reduce the price of a Monthly Pass (sometimes as low as ₹79 ), giving you access to the Carabao Cup and more for 30 days.

Jio/Airtel Bundles: Occasionally, specific mobile data plans may include OTT bundles. While FanCode is rarely bundled directly like Disney+ Hotstar or Netflix, it is worth checking your "Rewards" section in the MyJio or Airtel Thanks app for any discount coupons redeemable on the platform.

How to watch Carabao Cup anywhere with a VPN

NordVPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Step-by-step guide to watching the Carabao Cup using a VPN