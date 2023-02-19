WATCH: Bizarre moment baguette is thrown at Real Madrid star Rodrygo & referee is forced to remove food from the field

- Blancos in La Liga action on Saturday
- Scored twice late on to claim three points
- Eventful contest at El Sadar Stadium
WHAT HAPPENED? Play briefly came to a halt midway through the second half when a sandwich was tossed in the direction of Blancos star Rodrygo. The match referee, Munuera Montero, was alerted to the presence of pitch-invading food substance and duly removed it from the field.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Montero made reference to the projectile in his post-match report, saying: “Throwing objects: In the 64th minute the game is stopped due to the throwing of a sandwich on the pitch, which does not impact any person. The game resumes after the corresponding public address notice.”
WHAT NEXT? Reigning champions Real went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of late goals from Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio, but Osasuna could now face a fine from the Competition Committee for failing to control their fans.