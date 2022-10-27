WATCH: Bayern Munich's Choupo-Moting raps for team-mates hours after scoring against Barcelona

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is having quite the season for Bayern Munich and he is clearly enjoying himself along the way!

Four goals and two assists in three games

Added a goal against Barca to that run

Then rapped for his team-mates after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? There aren't too many people who can say they have scored a Champions League goal against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Choupo-Moting added himself to that list of players with an excellent finish in his side's comfortable 3-0 victory on Wednesday evening. Then, just hours after the game, the 33-year-old turned into Bayern Munich's very own Notorious B.I.G.!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The atmosphere within the Bayern camp is clearly much more positive than it was earlier in the season. That can almost certainly be put down to their upturn in form and continued success in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? As mentioned, there has been a pretty dramatic improvement for the German champions in the last few weeks. Although, they have not yet returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with Union Berlin a point ahead of them after 11 games. Bayern will be hoping to leapfrog them this weekend when they host Mainz.