WATCH: Barcelona fans chant Pique's name before his final game at Camp Nou

Barcelona fans showed their love for Gerard Pique by chanting the defender's name ahead of his last match at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona host Almeria

Pique's final Camp Nou game

Supporters pay tribute

WHAT HAPPENED? Pique was named in the Barcelona starting XI against Almeria on Saturday for the defender's final game at Camp Nou before he retires. Supporters packed inside the famous old stadium and chanted his name before kick-off.

Pique was also named captain for the night, taking over from Sergio Busquets, and led the players out onto the pitch, with his team-mates all wearing Pique No. 3 shirts before kick off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique leaves Barcelona as a legend after winning every major honour available during his career. The centre-back has claimed 30 trophies in 14 years but has opted to call time on his career after losing his place in the starting XI this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side visit Osasuna on Tuesday in the team's final match before the World Cup.