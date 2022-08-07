WATCH: Bale's stunning solo goal as Wales star continues to roll back the years at LAFC

The ex-Real Madrid man has still got it!

Gareth Bale rolled back the years on Saturday as he netted a superb solo goal for LAFC. In what was his fourth MLS appearance since moving to Los Angeles from Real Madrid earlier this summer, Bale netted the final goal in his side's 4-1 rout of Real Salt Lake.

This was the Wales international's second goal for his new club, having previously netted against Sporting KC on July 24.

Bale's solo effort against Real Salt Lake

Introduced as a 64th-minute substitute, Bale found the net in the closing stages following a brilliant solo run down the right-hand side.

LAFC are now six points clear at the top of the Western Conference with 11 games of their MLS regular season schedule to play.