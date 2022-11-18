WATCH: Football's coming home for Christmas - Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds reboot Three Lions just in time for winter World Cup
- Trio release reboot of 1996 original
- Song mentions Lionesses 2022 triumph
- Video features Hurst, Carter, England
WHAT HAPPENED? The trio have released a reboot of the 1996 feel-good classic, which also sees 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst in a Santa Suit and European champion Lionesses Jess Carter and Beth England recreating their celebratory dance.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The video makes the classic references to heartbreak in the men's game but is sure to mention the Lionesses' triumph at Wembley in the summer, all in typical humorous fashion. This winter's version of the classic anthem comes nearly 26 years after the original was released, which spent four weeks in the top ten during the 2020 men's Euros.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? While England fans will no doubt be shouting this up and down the country in the coming weeks, the Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.
Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas) lyrics
Isn’t it character, and heart?
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
(For Christmas)
Loving that Lionesses win
But thoughts of last year’s final kick in
And Moscow
And Turin
The bloke seems cursed
Whatever they try
And I think I know why
They’re just jinxed in July
But it’s December…
Three Lions on a sleigh
With She-Lion’s inspiration
Santa says let’s play
The Christmas tree formation
When they decided on Qatar
Should have checked VAR
It’s too hot
And too far
So we’ll be…
…snowflakes watching it here
This is our time of year
We’ll be having a beer
Actually, I won’t because I’ve got alcohol issues…
Three Lions on a Sleigh
Yule Rimet still gleaming
A football Christmas song
Not at all demeaning…
What a cracker of a game…England are giving them a real good stuffing…
Ding Dong Merrily on Sky…oh no it’s not on Sky…it has to be on terrestrial doesn’t it…for legal reasons…
All I want’s the World Cup
Don’t bother wrapping it up
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
it’s coming home …
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
(For the men’s game!)
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
20 weeks of hurt
(For the women’s game, obviously)
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
(It’s Englaaaaaaand!)
Several years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Quite a lot of years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt…
Editors' Picks
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home