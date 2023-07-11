WATCH: Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner involved in tunnel melee between USMNT & Canada after Gold Cup quarter-final

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was involved in a mass brawl between the United States men's national team and Canada after their Gold Cup clash.

USMNT won on penalties

Two sides clashed in the tunnel

Turner heavily involved

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner was involved in a melee that was sparked in the tunnel after both sides headed off the pitch following their quarter-final penalty shootout, in which the Arsenal star made two saves. Marca reports that the USMNT players were taunting their opponents and Canada reacted. Turner was subsequently involved as something of a peacemaker, as video footage shows him attempting to separate the two groups of players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT are in fine form in the Gold Cup and have booked a semi-final place against Panama. If they win, they will play either Jamaica or Mexico in the final. The USMNT drew with Jamaica in the group stage.

WHAT NEXT? The clash with Panama takes place on Thursday.