WATCH: Antony, Richarlison and Brazil stars' wild celebrations after World Cup call-ups

Some of Brazil's biggest stars captured the celebrations from the moment they'd found out they had made the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Antony, Richarlison make Brazil squad

Incredible reactions emerge online of news

Tite's 26-player squad for Qatar confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? With the World Cup on the horizon, plenty of Brazilian stars have been sat around eagerly anticipating news on their fate ahead of November's tournament, with the squad announced on Monday. Antony, Richarlison and others were ecstatic to hear they'd been called up, showing off how much it meant in their celebrations online.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil are being touted by many as favourites to go on and win the World Cup for a sixth time in the nation's history this year, which is testament to just how stacked their pool of players is right now.

Competition to make the cut is at an all-time high, with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Roberto Firmino snubbed, thus it's clear to see why it means so much to those selected.

WHAT NEXT FOR THOSE SELECTED? One eye now focuses on Qatar, with the World Cup getting underway in two weeks' time and domestic fixtures imminently coming to a halt.