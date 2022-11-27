World Cup
WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada
Chris Burton
9:40 PM IST 27/11/22
- Bayern star heads home historic effort
- Dream start for CanMNT against Croatia
- Herdman's side continue to catch the eye
What a start 😲— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022
Canada's 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 World Cup goal! 🇨🇦
Alphonso Davies scores after one minute and seven seconds to give his side a shock lead 🔥
📺📻📲 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/H8Uax2H2RT
WHAT A MOMENT 🔥— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first ever FIFA World Cup goal 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zzPLBd3cIo
