WATCH: Aboubakar gets red card for taking off shirt in celebration after heading Cameroon to World Cup win against Brazil
- Aboubakar headed Cameroon to late win
- Striker got second yellow card for celebration
- Cameroon crash out despite victory
WHAT HAPPENED? Aboubakar met Jerome Ngom Mbekeli's cross with a fantastic header two minutes into stoppage time to fire his side to a 1-0 win against Brazil in the final game of the World Cup group stage. Aboubakar took his jersey off as he and his team-mates went wild and was shown a second yellow card for the offence. The 30-year-old accepted the dismissal and even shook the referee's hand.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aboubakar and Cameroon were elated to get the better of tournament favourites Brazil at the World Cup but the victory was not enough to send the African nation through to the next round. Switzerland's 3-2 win against Serbia ensures they progress as group runners up.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Despite their loss, Brazil finish top of Group G with a better goal difference than Switzerland. They will take on South Korea in the last 16 while Switzerland face Portugal.
