German fans are awaiting the first steps in the Jürgen Klopp era, to find out whether they will extend to the identity of the Germany captain or be limited to technical matters.

Klopp took charge of the German national team last week following the departure of Nagelsmann, who ended his tenure after Germany crashed out at the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. They lost to Paraguay on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Klopp did not settle the identity of the captain during his first press conference, confirming only that every player would get a chance to represent Germany. Sporting director Rudi Völler, though, ruled out any change on that front.

Speaking at the International Coaches Conference in Mainz, Völler said: "I expect Joshua Kimmich to remain the national team captain. He has proven in many international matches that he is a true leader and a great captain, and I cannot imagine a major change happening in this position."

He added: "We all followed what Klopp said, and it did not appear that he had any different plans in this regard."

Kimmich has worn the Germany armband since İlkay Gündoğan retired from international football following Euro 2024, racking up 114 caps for his country.

The Klopp era begins in earnest during the international break running from September to October. Germany face the Netherlands on 24 September, then host Greece three days later, before taking on Serbia and completing the return leg against Greece on 4 October in the UEFA Nations League.

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