Vitor Roque's agent claims Manchester United and Tottenham bid 'close to €100m' in attempt to hijack Barcelona transfer

Vitor Roque's outspoken agent Andre Cury has claimed that both Manchester United and Tottenham attempted to hijack his client's move to Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? The colourful Cury was talking to the Charla Podcast when he made the claim that both United and Spurs had attempted to gazump their Catalan counterparts with late bids of close to €100 million (£86m/$111m). His young tyro was adamant that there was only one club for him, though, and signed an eight-year contract with Barca for a fee in the region of €40m (£34m/$45m).

WHAT THEY SAID: Cury said: "We received much bigger offers from Tottenham and Manchester United for Vitor Roque. It was over €100 million. But his career plan is well mapped out and we opted for Barcelona. The moment is not to look at the money but the career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Athletico Paranaense pocketing less than half of the fee supposedly offered by the Premier League duo there will be some scepticism around the validity of Cury's claim. That said, the player's determination to join Barcelona seems genuine.

WHAT NEXT FOR VITOR ROQUE? The 18-year-old will join up with his new club next summer. In the meantime he'll attempt to help Athletico go one step further in this year's Copa Libertadores after last season's final defeat to Flamengo.