Vinicius Junior dubbed 'the best in the world' after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Liverpool as Carlo Ancelotti gives update on Karim Benzema injury

Carlo Ancelotti hailed Vinicius Junior as "the best in the world" after Real Madrid dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Real Madrid ousted Liverpool from UCL

Vinicius set up Benzema for second leg winner

Ancelotti shares striker's injury update

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger shone in both legs of the round of 16 tie against Liverpool as the Reds suffered a 6-2 aggregate defeat. He scored twice in the first leg at Anfield three weeks ago and provided the match-winning assist to Karim Benzema in the 78th minute of the return leg. Madrid manager Ancelotti singled Vinicius out for praise after his side's 1-0 victory at Santiago Bernabeu and expressed his belief that the 22-year-old has reached the very top of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me, he's the best in the world," Ancelotti told reporters after the match. "Today he didn't score, but he played very well and provided a goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema returned to the starting XI against Liverpool after sitting out a La Liga clash against Espanyol last weekend. The striker combined with Vinicius to trouble Liverpool's defence throughout the match but was seen pulling up while celebrating his goal after Virgil van Dijk crashed into him in the build-up. The Frenchman was taken off soon after but Ancelotti is hopeful that it's not a serious knock. "It's a blow, nothing more. I hope there will be no problems," he stated.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Vinicius is one of only two players to have both scored and assisted 10-plus goals (13 goals and 10 assists) across the last three editions of the Champions League, alongside Kylian Mbappe (21 goals and 11 assists).

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID & LIVERPOOL? Los Blancos will return to action against Barcelona in a huge Clasico clash in La Liga on Sunday, while Liverpool are set to face Manchester City on April 1 after the international break.