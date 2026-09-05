Abdulaziz Al-Malik, the president of Saudi club Al-Shabab, has stirred further speculation about the future of Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, the former Al-Ahli star, following the defeat to Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 2-0 at the SHG Arena yesterday, Friday evening, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Once the match ended, Al-Malik faced questions over Al-Shabab's stance on signing Mahrez in the ongoing summer transfer window, particularly after his name had surfaced in connection with the club over the past few hours.

The Al-Shabab president told the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat: "Riyad Mahrez is a big gain for Saudi football and for Al-Shabab, and God willing we will see over the next 48 hours what will happen."

Those comments ignited fresh speculation about the Algerian star's future, particularly after reports emerged of a possible return to Al-Ahli, along with Al-Ittihad's desire to secure his services.

Mahrez left Al-Ahli at the end of last season, after the Saudi club unilaterally terminated his contract a season before its expiry.

The 35-year-old spent three years in the Saudi league following his move to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023 from Manchester City. He helped the club to two AFC Champions League Elite titles and one Saudi Super Cup.