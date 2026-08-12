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Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

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Video: Kvaratskhelia hands Paris Saint-Germain their longest run in six years

K. Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
Georgia
France
England
Austria

The Georgian star continues his brilliant form in the European matches

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Paris Saint-Germain ahead against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening, with the two sides meeting at the stadium in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

The Georgian struck in the 20th minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cut inside and lashed a powerful shot into Aston Villa's net.

That goal carried a distinctive number for the French side, who have now scored in 29 matches in a row across all competitions.

According to Squawka, it's PSG's longest scoring streak since July 2020, when they found the net in 36 consecutive matches.

Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Super Cup
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

The last time PSG failed to score was 12 January, when neighbours Paris FC beat them 1-0 in the Coupe de France.

Seven more matches now stand between them and their longest recent scoring run, at the start of a season in which they're chasing continued European and domestic dominance.

Kvaratskhelia, meanwhile, extended his fine continental form. Squawka report he has now been involved in 11 goals across his last nine European matches.

The PSG star has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists during that run.

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