VIDEO: 'Would be nice if we started scoring more goals!' - Arne Slot demands improvement from misfiring Liverpool forwards to 'make it more simple for ourselves'

Arne Slot has told Liverpool's attacking players it would "be nice" if they started scoring more goals to make winning matches "more simple". The Reds secured a narrow 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday night to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish, and while the Dutchman was pleased with the result, he's urged the Merseysiders to be more clinical.