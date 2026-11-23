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Al-Ahli suffered a painful blow on their trip to Qatar, throwing away a two-goal lead against Al-Shamal and losing 3-2 in a thrilling AFC Champions League Elite clash on matchday five of the league stage on Monday evening.

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The hosts snatched a late winner in the first minute of stoppage time, denying the Saudi side a result on a night when their former star Riyad Mahrez shone. Al-Shamal moved up to eight points and seventh place in the West region standings, level with Al-Ahli, who stay sixth.

Al-Ahli started strongly and took an early lead in the 11th minute. Firas Al-Buraikan latched on to a through ball from England's Ivan Toney and fired a left-footed shot from inside the box to put the Saudi side ahead. They had the chance to extend their lead when the referee awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Brazilian Galeno was tripped in the area, but Ivan Toney missed it in the 19th minute, with goalkeeper Babacar Seck saving his effort to keep Al-Shamal in the game.

Al-Shamal tried to make the reprieve count. Mahrez came to the fore in the 28th minute, picking out Federico Paez, but the Al-Ahli defence blocked his shot from outside the box. Two minutes later, Galeno tested the home goalkeeper with a strike from distance and Seck saved. Both sides traded chances before the break. Mahrez won a free kick on the right in the 45th minute, then tried his luck from outside the box in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, only for the Al-Ahli defence to block it. The visitors went in 1-0 up.

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Al-Ahli pushed for a second after the restart. Ziyad Al-Johani headed wide from a Galeno cross in the 47th minute, before Ivan Toney made it 2-0 in the 58th minute with a low shot from inside the box.

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Al-Shamal hit back quickly. Baghdad Bounedjah pulled one back in the 62nd minute, following up from close range inside the box.

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Mahrez kept driving the hosts forward, and in the 72nd minute he set up the equaliser. His corner reached Thiago Silva, who unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box past Edouard Mendy. It was 2-2.

Al-Ahli were hunting a way back in front in the closing minutes when Alex Collado caught them out in the first minute of stoppage time, firing a left-footed shot from outside the box to put Al-Shamal 3-2 up.

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Collado was booked for his over-the-top celebration. Trincão then tried to equalise in the third minute of stoppage time, but goalkeeper Babacar Seck saved. The win meant even more to Riyad Mahrez, who was facing his former club for the first time since leaving them in last summer's transfer window. He spent three seasons at Al-Ahli and helped them win the AFC Champions League Elite title twice. Back in front of his old club's supporters, he set up the equaliser and helped lead Al-Shamal to a historic win over the holders, turning a two-goal deficit into a thrilling last-gasp victory.

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