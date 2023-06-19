Victor Osimhen is going nowhere! Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals agreement on new contract is close in blow to Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich

Napoli's owner has revealed that sought-after striker Victor Osimhen has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said that Napoli have held talks with Osimhen and that a contract - on new terms and with a two-year extension - has been thrashed out, with the striker potentially putting an end to transfer speculation this summer. The Nigerian has been heavily linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and a whole host of others.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 23-year-old bagged the Serie A golden boot in 2022-23 en route to their title success, netting 26 goals to attract the attention of many top clubs around Europe. His deal was due to expire in 2025, so this new contract could keep him in Italy until 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United and Chelsea are both set to explore the centre-forward market this summer, having both been without regular goalscorers in the No.9 position in the season just gone. United are said to have pulled out of the race for Harry Kane due to the cost of the Tottenham striker but Osimhen has been on their radar.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? Whether this new deal guarantees that the striker will stay remains to be seen, with new Napoli boss Rudi Garcia saying about selling players: "It could be that an indispensable offer arrives for a player and you have to accept it, but no player is irreplaceable. I have faith in my president and in the entire technical sector.”