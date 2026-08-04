The transfer of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from Germany's Leipzig to Real Madrid has entered its decisive phase. The Spanish club want to wrap up the deal within hours and put the player through a medical before he joins his current club's training camp in Austria.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany revealed, as reported by Spanish newspaper AS, that fresh negotiations between Real Madrid and Leipzig are making notable progress. Diomande is expected to sign with the Spanish club within hours.

A race against time to avoid the trip to Austria

Timing matters enormously here. Real Madrid are pushing to get Diomande through a medical as quickly as possible and stop him travelling to Leipzig's training camp in Austria, a move that could delay the paperwork and disrupt the plans of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

Everyone involved wants this long-awaited deal done. Real Madrid are desperate to bolster their ranks with a player of huge potential, particularly after two seasons without a trophy drove the board to hunt for quality reinforcements.

Mourinho wants Diomande immediately

The board are living through decisive hours as they chase Yan Diomande's arrival in the Spanish capital. Mourinho wants the player in training straight away, giving him enough time to bed him into the tactical system before the new season starts.

Madrid want every legal and administrative step tied up within hours, ready to announce the deal officially and unveil the player to the fans. It is a move designed to fuel their hopes of reclaiming dominance at home and in Europe during Mourinho's first full season in charge.