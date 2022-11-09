Verona vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Verona against Juventus on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Juventus take on Verona away from home in a Serie A fixture on Thursday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Massimiliano Allegri's men will be looking to build on the momentum that they gained by beating Inter 2-0 at home in their previous outing. Another three points against Verona could propel them to the third spot in Serie A if other results go in their favour.

The Bianconeri boast of having the meanest defence in the league, having conceded just seven times in 13 matches and, Verona, who are averaging less than a goal every 90 minutes so far in 2022-23 should have a tough time breaking their resistance. Salvatore Bocchetti's side are having a torrid time in Serie A and have lost eight league games in a row, the worst run in the history of the club. They are at the bottom of the table with just five points after 13 rounds.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Verona vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Verona vs Juventus Date: November 10, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST / 11:00 pm IST Venue: Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium

How to watch Verona vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Juventus can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 Voot Select

Verona team news and squad

Verona will miss Ivan Ilic and Davide Faraoni through injuries while Giangiacomo Magnani will be serving his suspension after he was red-carded against Monza over the weekend.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini and Fabio Depaoli.

Verona predicted XI: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Veloso, Tameze, Doig; Kallon, Lazovic; Henry

Position Player Goalkeepers Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders Gunter, Dawidowicz, Ceccherini, Hien, Coppola, Cabal, Doig, Depaoli Midfielders Temeze, Hongla, Veloso, Sulemana, Terracciano, Lazovic, Verdi, Hrutic, Praszelik, Cortinovis, Kallon Forwards Henry, Piccoli, Lasagna, Djuric

Juventus team news and squad

Allegri has a few absentees in Weston McKennie, Mattia De Sciglio, Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic.

Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean have returned to full training and might play a role against Verona.

Juventus possible XI: Sczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik