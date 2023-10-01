VAR officials punished! Darren England & Dan Cook taken off Premier League games following Luis Diaz offside blunder in Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham

The PGMOL has announced that Darren England and Dan Cook have been taken off Premier League games taking place on Sunday and Monday.

Referee body suspend duo

'Significant human error' disallowed goal

VAR under fire

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo will miss fixtures they were due to officiate in after a 'significant human error' cause a 34th-minute Luis Diaz goal to be incorrectly ruled out during Tottenham's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

A statement from PGMOL read: "Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced for the Nottingham Forest v Brentford and Fulham v Chelsea matches. Craig Pawson will now assume England’s duties as 4th official at City Ground while Eddie Smart will take over from Cook as assistant ref at Craven Cottage."

