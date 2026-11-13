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Virgil van Dijk's relationship with Liverpool could become one of the hottest files in the upcoming transfer market, after doubts began to surround the future of the Dutch captain at Anfield, amid the absence of any clear move from the club's management to renew his contract. While the veteran defender awaits Liverpool's stance, Milan are watching the scene with great interest, hoping to exploit the state of deadlock to complete a heavyweight deal, one that could give their defence a leadership figure it has long lacked.

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According to the Italian newspaper "Calciomercato", Milan have returned to seriously considering a move for Van Dijk, with the club's owner, Gerry Cardinale, having placed the Dutch defender among his plans since last summer. The Rossoneri believe his acquisition could prove an exceptional addition, mirroring the impact Croatia's Luka Modric has made since arriving at the club in the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk's recent comments on his future offered little reassurance to Liverpool fans, even as he confirmed he feels comfortable and keen to keep playing at the highest level. The Dutch defender said: "I feel good, but there's nothing new at the moment, and I'm not worried about it. I want to keep playing and continue what I'm doing. If I renew my contract, that would be great, and if it doesn't happen, I'll move to another club."

Those words lay bare the uncertainty hanging over the Reds' captain. Liverpool's management do not appear to be treating his renewal as an urgent priority, despite the standing he holds within the team. His contract expires on 30 June 2027, which means he can negotiate and sign with any other club from the first of January 2027, in line with transfer regulations.

"Calciomercato" believe Liverpool feel no urgency to settle the 35-year-old's future next July, with other files already on the negotiating table. Among them sits the future of Dominik Szoboszlai, one of the key pieces in the team's project.

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Deep into his career though he is, Van Dijk keeps delivering outstanding performances. He has featured in 15 matches during the first half of the season across the Premier League, the Champions League and the League Cup. His physical condition also looks encouraging, a factor Liverpool's management weigh heavily when assessing his future, given the physical problems that dogged him in previous spells.

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Cardinale, for his part, makes no secret of his admiration for the idea of signing the Netherlands captain. He believes Van Dijk could give the back line what Modric has given the midfield and the dressing room since joining.

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This is about more than Van Dijk's defensive quality and his vast experience on European pitches. It is about his leadership, his ability to guide younger players and the charisma needed to restore discipline and confidence to the Rossoneri's defence. Milan hope the Dutch defender can become the cornerstone of a more ambitious project, with the club desperate to reclaim its place among the continent's elite.

Waiting until the summer is not the plan when it comes to Milan's defensive problems. They intend to sign a new defender during the winter window in January, with Sporting Lisbon's Gonzalo Inacio and Union Saint-Gilloise's Mamadou Sarr among the names on the table.

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The club's calculations may shift next summer, though, should a genuine chance to land Van Dijk arise. He would be an addition of a different level, both technically and in terms of leadership. Milan hope to return to the Champions League after two seasons away, a lure that could help convince the Dutch defender to try something new in the Italian league.

Turkey enters the calculations: memories of Maldini and Nesta

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Milan are not alone in eyeing a possible Van Dijk exit from Liverpool. Turkey's biggest clubs, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce chief among them, have the financial muscle to table a tempting offer, while Trabzonspor, home to the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Even so, Milan officials are banking on Van Dijk's admiration for the Italian club's history. He has previously spoken warmly of the defensive legends Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta, saying: "I loved Nesta and Maldini. Milan was something different." Those words give the Rossoneri a flicker of optimism, even if they do not necessarily mean the player has made up his mind.

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At Anfield, the picture looks more complicated. There remains a firm conviction about the importance of keeping Van Dijk, both on and off the pitch. According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Liverpool's current manager Andoni Iraola and a number of the club's officials believe the team still needs its Dutch captain.

Iraola has also voiced his delight at what Van Dijk brings to the dressing room, viewing his role as far more than defensive duties, given his clear influence on his teammates and his ability to lead the group in difficult times.

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So the tug of war goes on. Liverpool want to keep one of their most important pillars. Milan dream of luring a world-class captain to restore prestige to their defence. Van Dijk's future remains open to every possibility, and if the Reds' management stay silent over the coming months, the Rossoneri may finally get the chance to turn Cardinale's dream into a real deal.