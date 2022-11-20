Van Dijk names the best player he’s played with at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has played alongside some superstar performers at Liverpool, with the Dutch defender asked to pick out the very best of those.

Dutch defender has starred at Anfield

Has won several major trophies

Superstar forwards have caught the eye

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international, who has been a talismanic presence for the Reds since joining from Southampton in January 2018, has savoured Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup triumphs during his time at Anfield. Those triumphs have tended to be inspired by a collection of an iconic forwards, with Van Dijk suggesting that a Brazilian international whose contribution to the cause can sail under the radar at times is the cream of a talented crop.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk has told the Pitch Side podcast when asked to name his finest team-mate: “I would say at Liverpool it's Bobby Firmino. Knowing how difficult it is to play against him as a defender because he drops deep. I can say him, but Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago now. It's been enjoyable playing with these guys.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino has spent seven-and-a-half years with Liverpool – taking in 438 appearances and scoring 107 goals – but the current campaign may be his last as he is approaching the final six months of his contract on Merseyside.

WHAT NEXT? Firmino was left out of the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup, denying him a shot at global glory with his country, but he has remained a regular for Jurgen Klopp at club level despite facing added competition for places from big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez.