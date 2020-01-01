Van de Beek fitting in ‘great’ at Man Utd as Shaw assesses £35m new boy

The Netherlands international made his first appearance for the Red Devils in a friendly date with Aston Villa and has impressed those around him

Donny van de Beek is fitting in “great” at , with Luke Shaw offering a “so far so good” assessment of the £35 million ($46m) new boy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one addition to his ranks so far in the summer transfer window.

international midfielder Van de Beek is that man, with the 23-year-old arriving at Old Trafford with a blossoming reputation.

Questions have been asked of whether United need another playmaker, given that they already have the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba on their books.

Van de Beek is expected to be a useful signing, though, and caught the eye in his first outing for the Red Devils on Saturday as a friendly date was taken in with Aston Villa.

Solskjaer’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat in that contest, but the result is largely irrelevant as plans are finalised for the start of competitive action.

Van de Beek will have an important role to play for the Red Devils, as he adjusts to life in the Premier League, and Shaw is encouraged by what he has seen from the Dutchman so far.

The United left-back told MUTV on the back of an impressive bow for a fresh face against Villa: “Really good. It's all about minutes and he got that.

“He hasn't been with us long, obviously he was another who was on international [duty], so he's done really well considering he's only trained with us for two days.

“The most important thing is him getting to know the players, knowing how each other play.

“We've got a whole week now to slot him in, but so far so good, he's a really nice guy and I'm sure he'll fit in great.”

United will open their 2020-21 campaign at home to on Saturday.

Solskjaer will continue to work on reinforcing his ranks prior to that contest being taken in, with the current recruitment window set to remain open until October 5.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a number of players, including Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, and the general consensus is that they could do with bringing in another commanding centre-half and proven attacker before the next deadline passes.