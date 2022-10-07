Valour FC at FC Edmonton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign concludes its regular season this weekend as Valour FC face off with FC Edmonton in a major encounter.

In this final round of matches, both teams know their season is over, with the hosts rooted to the bottom - but each will be determined to finish their year with a spring in their step.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Valour at Edmonton date & kick-off time

Game: Valour FC at FC Edmonton Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Valour at Edmonton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the game on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App

Valour squad & team news

Edged in the final weeks of the season away from semi-final contention, the top four is a bridge too far for Valour despite their efforts.

They'll still be determined to sign off for 2022 by giving a champion account of themselves however, so expect them to be fired up for this last test.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Yesli Defenders Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste Midfielders Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña Forwards Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea

Edmonton squad and team news

Rock-bottom of the pile, there is little escaping that it has been a truly dismal CPL campaign for Edmonton.

With their hopes of any late-season revival long since dashed, they'll simply hope they can wrap up the year on a positive note with a point or three.