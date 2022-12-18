'We utterly failed!' - Deschamps questions France's World Cup final 'attitude' in scathing half-time interview

Peter McVitie
|
Didier Deschamps France World Cup final 2022Getty
FranceArgentina vs FranceArgentinaWorld Cup

France coach Didier Deschamps gave a scathing assessment of his side's first half performance in the World Cup final.

  • France 2-0 down by half-time
  • Did not have a shot in first half
  • Coach apoplectic about display

WHAT HAPPENED? France were 2-0 down to Argentina by half-time, with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to put the South American nation in the driving seat. Les Bleus, meanwhile, failed to register a single attempt on goal in the entire first half.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at half-time to TF1, Deschamps gave a brutally honest review of his team's display, saying: "We utterly failed to show up in the 1st half. We expected (their intensity), we neither had the correct attitude nor the correct response. It will take a lot to worry them & come back. They are really playing a World Cup final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps tried to give his side a chance of getting back into the tie by making a double substitution in the first half, taking off Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud. France have a mountain to climb, however,

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 World Cup finalGettyDidier Deschamps France World Cup final 2022Getty

Angel Di Maria World Cup finalGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus must try to bounce back from their woeful start in the second half of the final.

Editors' Picks