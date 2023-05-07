USWNT star Trinity Rodman surpasses Sam Kerr's NWSL record with latest Washington Spirit showing

U.S. women's national team star Trinity Rodman beat one of Sam Kerr's many NWSL records in the Washington Spirit's 3-1 win over the San Diego Wave.

Rodman hits 10 NWSL goals and assists

Youngest player to reach milestone

Surpasses Kerr's previous record

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodman scored and assisted as the Spirit picked up their third win of the season on Saturday, making the 20-year-old the youngest ever player to register 10 goals and 10 assists in NWSL history, surpassing a record previously held by Chelsea star Kerr.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It continued Rodman's fine start to the 2023 season, as she boasts three goals and two assists in her six games of the campaign, and strengthened her case to be a starter for the USWNT at this summer's Women's World Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? Kerr enjoyed seven prolific seasons in the United States before her move to England and holds a number of records as a result. She remains the league's all-time leading scorer, holds the record for the most goals in a single season and has won the most Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player awards.

WHAT NEXT? Rodman and the Spirit are next in action on May 13, away at Angel City, where they will be looking to continue their unbeaten record in the league.