WATCH: Unstoppable! USWNT star Lindsey Horan belts home a banger as new-look side thrash Colombia

The United States Women's National Team won 3-0 against Colombia as Lindsey Horan scored a perfect volley in a new look side.

USWNT win 3-0 over Colombia

Fischel and Shaw open USWNT accounts

Lindsey Horan scores stunning volley

WHAT HAPPENED? Horan received the ball from defender Emily Fox who crossed the ball from the right wing towards the back post for Horan, who beat Colombia's Sandra Sepulveda low and into the left corner with an exquisite volley. The game stood out for youngsters Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw who scored their first international goals for the USWNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Horan scored her fourth goal of the year and her 30th goal overall in her international career. With 34 career assists, Horan also becomes the 16th player in USWNT history to have 30+ goals and 30+ assists in international competition.

WHAT NEXT? The 29-year-old will now return to club action as she and Lyon will take on Paris FC on Sunday, November 5.